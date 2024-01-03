Guv, CM discuss developmental issues

ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu exchanged New Year greetings and discussed developmental programmes for the year ahead at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The governor complimented the state machinery for “diligently pursuing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vision in the state,” and shared his observations with regard to “motivating the people’s mass participation in the success of all welfare schemes, programmes and projects.”

The governor, who visited Vijaynagar, Gandhigram, Miao and Pangsau Pass in the last week of December, shared his observations with the chief minister, and emphasised on “vigorously working in making the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra successful.” (Raj Bhavan)