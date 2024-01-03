Fire devours 4 houses, granary

PASIGHAT, 2 Jan: Four houses and a granary were reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred in Sido village in East Siang district at about 2:30 pm on Monday.

The fire was reportedly caused by an electric short-circuit.

Though there has been no report of casualty, one Batin Jerang, aged 90 years, reportedly sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to Bakin Pertin General Hospital here for treatment.

The house owners – Takar Karlo (GB), Tapang Taloh, Tasi Riba, and Tai Riba – have lost all their belongings, including immovable properties, in the fire accident.

The owner of the granary is Talung Siram. Assessment of properties lost is yet to be carried out.

Meanwhile, Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao along with DC Tayi Taggu visited the fire ravaged village on Tuesday morning and distributed immediate relief materials to the affected families.

Gao provided financial assistance, while the DC, on behalf of the district administration, gave away Rs 5,000 to each family as immediate relief, and urged the residents to be more cautious.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering had on Monday night rushed to the spot and interacted with the victims of the incident. He distributed relief materials, in addition to providing Rs 10,000 to each family.

He urged the DC to distribute government aid in a judicious manner, so that none of the affected families is deprived.

Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina also visited the victims of the fire mishap and provided necessary items and financial assistance. He also directed the East Siang administration to provide grant-in-aid and relief to the victims at the earliest. (With DIPRO input)