Nagaland welcomes 2024 with prayers for early solution to political issue

KOHIMA, 2 Jan: Nagaland on Monday welcomed 2024 with special prayers for an early resolution to the decades old Naga political issue for peace and progress of the state.

Special prayer services were held in churches across the Christian state, firecrackers were burst on the eve of New Year, which was ushered in at midnight by ringing of bells.

Many groups and organisations also were engaged in picnics and outings, welcoming the New Year.

Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) convener Rev Wati Aier expressed hope that the negotiating parties of the Naga political talks, the Centre and Naga groups, will arrive at a consensus for a solution to the issue.

The FNR has played a significant role in bringing about reconciliation between the warring Naga groups since 2008.

Replying to media queries on the talks not making any progress, Rev Aier, the founder of the FNR, expressed optimism that the issue can be solved without delay. “I don’t think there is a deadlock, but just that they (the Centre and the Naga groups) might be going through a difficult time. The process is not simple but difficult as there are hurdles. We should not be discouraged.”

The Naga political issue is considered to be among the longest in the country, and the Centre has been holding separate negotiations with the NSCN (IM) since 1997 and the Working Committee, Naga National Political Groups (WCNNPG) since 2017.

Eight years have passed since the signing of the framework agreement on 3 August, 2015, with the NSCN (IM), and another six years have gone by following the inking of the agreed position on 17 November, 2017 with the WCNNPGs. As of now there is no significant development in the political negotiations between the Centre and the Naga groups.

The NSCN (IM) has remained adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, as well as integration of Naga inhabited areas spread over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides neighbouring Myanmar.

The WCNNPGs on the other hand has expressed its willingness to accept whatever is granted by the Centre for now and continue with the talks.

In a latest development, three Naga nationalist groups – the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, led by Akato Chophy, the NSCN (K), led by Khango Konyak, and the Naga National Council, led by Z Royim – have come together and decided to pursue the negotiations with the Centre in the new year. (PTI)