SC verdict on Adani matter ‘extraordinarily generous’ to SEBI, will fight crony capitalism: Cong

NEW DELHI, 3 Jan: The Congress on Wednesday said the Supreme Court judgment on certain matters relating to transactions by the Adani Group has proven to be “extraordinarily generous” to SEBI and asserted that the party’s fight against crony capitalism and its ill-effects on prices, employment and inequalities will continue.

In a relief to the Adani Group, the Supreme Court refused to transfer the probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant to a special investigation team and directed market regulator SEBI to complete its probe into two pending cases within three months.

Reacting to the judgment, billionaire Gautam Adani said, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgment shows that: Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate.”

In a statement on the judgment, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh hit out at Adani, saying “truth dies a thousand deaths when we hear Satyameva Jayate from those who have gamed, manipulated and subverted the system this past decade.”

Ramesh said the Supreme Court judgment on certain matters relating to transactions by the Adani Group has proven “extraordinarily generous” to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), not least by extending its original investigation deadline of August 14, 2023 by another three months to April 3, 2024.

“To get to the bottom of the Modani Mega Scam, nothing less than a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) will do,” Ramesh said.

“None of the hundred pointed questions asked in our Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun series last year stand answered after today’s judgment. Our fight for NYAY against crony capitalism and its ill-effects on prices, employment and inequalities will continue even more forcefully,” the Congress leader said in his statement. (PTI)