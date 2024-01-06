CM, Rijiju inaugurate CO office of new circle

DAPORIJO, 5 Jan: Nilling in Upper Subansiri district has been declared a new administrative circle, with its headquarters in Nyinya Rega.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Nilling circle on Friday and inaugurated the new CO office there.

Congratulating the residents, Khandu commended them, including local MLA Tanya Soki, for their “sincere efforts and cooperation for ushering development in the area,” and assured to “provide full support for all-round development of the newly created circle.”

Responding to the people’s requests, he gave assurance that he would fulfill every “genuine demand” in phases “for the progress of the area.”

The demands include “upgradation of the road from the Daporijo-Taliha road at Sippi to Guha village into a double-lane road of about 60 kms; construction of a micro hydel project of about 750 KW at Hayung; development of infrastructure in Nyonia Rega; and construction of an inter-district road from Guha village to Tali ADC headquarters in Kra Daadi district.

Meanwhile, Rijiju inaugurated around 60 kms of PMGSY roads, including the roads from Sippi to Chetam, Chetam to Guha, and BRTF Road to Marbom.

Later in the day, they attended a public meeting at Lingdam in Giba circle, where the CM assured to address the public’s demand for “construction of a road from the Lungte-Marging PMGSY road at Taberijo to Dargung via Chaba, Rago, Rava, Markia and Umpra villages in Gyadu area; approval for upgradation of Giba EAC headquarters to ADC HQ; creation of Gyadu circle administrative centre to enhance local governance; and construction of a micro hydel project at Rhyoh Koro Nallah in Giba circle.

The duo was accompanied by, among others, MLAs Tanya Soki, Nyato Dukam, Rode Bui and Jikke Tako, and the CM’s adviser Tapen Siga.

Earlier, on arriving here, Khandu inspected the Sigin steel truss bridge in Sigin Colony. He also inspected the Subansiri bridge in Sikarijo. (CM’s PR Cell)