3 arrested in DG batteries theft case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: The Itanagar police on Wednesday arrested three persons, identified as Raju Biswas, Man Bahadur Pradhan and Abbas Ali S, all from Assam, in a case involving theft of diesel genset (DG) batteries.

In a press statement, the Itanagar police informed that several reports had been received regarding theft of DG batteries from various locations of the Itanagar Capital Region

Itanagar DSP Kento Dirchi informed that 13 batteries have been recovered from the accused persons.

“A number of complaints regarding theft of DG batteries had been reported to the Itanagar PS and the Chimpu PS by the BSNL GM’s office, the skill development & entrepreneurship department, TNZ movie hall near Pantaloons, Heema Hospital, the state BJP office, Vivek Vihar, and Chandrandagar,” the release stated, adding that, “accordingly, six FIRs had been registered at the Itanagar police station and one FIR was registered at the Chimpur police station.”

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh constituted a special investigation team (SIT), under the supervision of Assistant SP Angad Mehta.

The SIT, comprising Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Itanagar PS OC Inspector K Yangfo, SIs Inya Tato and AK Jha, and Constables Tayo Bodo, Anil Singh, Hage Tachang and Tacho Ligu, “rounded up all habitual burglars and collected all technical evidence,” it informed.

“On 1 January, information was received that some persons from Assam had used a Maruti Alto Car (AR01-C-8438) after committing the theft as means of conveyance,” the police said.

Following this, the Itanagar police, with assistance from the Assam Police, raided various locations in Khelmati, Bangalmara and Harmoti in North Lakhimpur district of Assam.

“After two days of tremendous effort, three accused have been apprehended along with the vehicle. Thirteen DG batteries have been seized from various locations,” the police said, and informed that interrogation revealed that the same persons were involved in the theft cases.

“It was ascertained that they were directly involved in six cases in Itanagar police station and one case in Chimpu PS in this connection,” the police said.

“All the accused are now in police custody for six days, and the complainants may collect the recovered batteries from the Itanagar police station,” the release stated.