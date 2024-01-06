Complaint lodged over river pollution

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: The All-Itanagar Youth Welfare Association has lodged a complaint with the Itanagar Capital Region DC, seeking action against unknown people for polluting the Senki View river.

“The members of the association, following a complaint received from the public, visited the river site recently and found the river waters to be muddy,” the letter said.

The association appealed to the DC to “conduct an inquiry into the matter and take action against the polluters as per the appropriate sections of the laws.”