Guv extends Si-Donyi greetings

ITANGAR, 5 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Si-Donyi festival of the Tagin community, and expressed hope that “the celebration would reinforce the splendid cultural heritage and traditions of the state.”

He called upon the Tagin community to continue preserving and promoting their age-old traditions while working towards the overall progress of the community.

“I wish that the festivity and celebration of this year’s Si-Donyi would usher in peace and prosperity in the state,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)