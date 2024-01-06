Para athletes to leave for nat’l c’ship in Goa; no support from GoAP, says PAA

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Six para athletes and three officials of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the 22nd National Para Athletics Championship, to be held in Panaji, Goa, from 9 to 13 January.

The team’s jersey was unveiled by Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana Tara, SAA Director Gumnya Karbak, and PAA president Nabam James from Chimpu near here on Friday.

The selected athletes are:

Mudang Yabyang (F-53 category) Kipa Sonu (T-46 category) Marjom Riram (T35 category) Logo Raje (T-40, 41 categories) Takar Pakba (T-44 category) Techi Sonu (T-46 category) Tana Yahe (team manager) Kipa Ona (escort) Tasok Mara (official)

The team will leave for Panaji on 8 January.

“No financial support has been received from the state government for the state’s selected sportsper-sons with disabilities till date,” the PAA informed in a release, adding that “the expenses for the to and fro journey are being arranged by the athletes and officials.”