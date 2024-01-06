Female voters outnumber male voters in Arunachal

Final electoral rolls published

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Female voters have outnumbered male voters by over 15,000 in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the final electoral rolls published on Friday, there are 15,290 more female voters than their male counterparts in the state.

The total number of electors, as per the final electoral rolls, is 8,82,816, out of which 4,49,050 are females, 4,33,760 are males, and six are transgender electors, a press release issued by the chief electoral officer said.

The final electoral rolls also saw an overall increase of 2.87 per cent electors from the previous draft rolls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued the schedule for the special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to 01-01-2024 as the qualifying date.

The special summary revision of electoral rolls mainly focused on inclusion of names of the young voters who have attained the age of 18 years on 1 January, 2024, and also removing demographically similar entries and photo similar entries from the electoral rolls, in accordance with the guidelines of the ECI, the release stated.