Lenpang Dupak declared ‘Champion of Champions’

2nd East Siang District Arm Wrestling Championship

PASIGHAT, 8 Jan: Lenpang Dupak was declared ‘Champion of the champions’ of the second East Siang District Arm Wrestling Championship at Gidii Notko here in East Siang district on Monday.

Dupak won the gold medal in the men’s 61-65 kg category. The silver and bronze medals in this category went to Yaro Megu and Mingkeng Perme, respectively.

In the 56-60 kg category, Sang Bodung, Tapen Taki and Kangge Rilen won the gold, silver and the bronze medal, respectively.

In the 66-70 kg category, Diary Dupak won the gold, while Kange Mize and Tatem Tabing won the silver and the bronze medal, respectively.

In the 71-75 kg category, Min Doming, Ojing Lego and Kenzing Tali won the gold, silver and the bronze medal, respectively.

Tulik Siram won the gold medal in the 81-85 kg category.

In the 86+ kg category, the gold, silver and the bronze medals were won by Barot Lego, Kevin Payeng and Kanggong Siram, respectively.

Diary Dupak, Nanang Giri and Mido Tamuk won the gold, silver and the bronze medal, respectively, in the men’s junior open category.

In the female open category, Hina Pabin won the gold medal, while Aido Jamoh and Kati Taloh won the silver and the bronze medal, respectively.

Attending the event, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong encouraged the participants to “play the game in true sportsmen spirit.” He informed that “a new stadium is being proposed for East Siang district, where there will be a dedicated section for arm wrestling training.”

Last year’s World Arm Wrestling Championship gold medal winner Onam Gamno also attended the event and shared her experiences. She encouraged the participants to “practice hard with dedication to become good arm wrestlers.”

East Siang District Arm Wrestling Association president Ojing Taloh also spoke.

Bogong Banggo Kebang president Basalung Jamoh and East Siang District Olympics Association president Tamat Gamo also attended the event to encourage the participants.