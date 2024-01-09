AR provides water tanks to Hunkan village

KHONSA, 8 Jan: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) provided two water tanks with a storage capacity of 5,000 litres each, along with accessories, to the villagers of Hunkan in Tirap district on Monday, as part of the AR’s civic action programme.

Speaking on the occasion, 44 AR Commanding Officer Col Rahul Singh pledged to conduct “similar civic action programmes to fulfil the basic requirements of the villagers in far-flung areas.”

He also assured to look into the request made by the villagers through a memorandum for renovation of the village community hall, construction of separate public toilets for men and women, and installation of 10 solar streetlights in the village.

Hunkan village chief Kamwang Lowang, GBs, the GPC, and panchayat and church leaders were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)