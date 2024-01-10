3 black-necked cranes arrive in Sangti valley

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 9 Jan: Three black-necked cranes arrived in West Kameng district’s Sangti valley – one of their wintering grounds in the country – where these vulnerable birds will stay for nearly one-and-a-half month.

Sangti HGB Passang Tsering said, “These are the three cranes that have been visiting the place every year. They shall be here for nearly one-and-a-half month.”

“Two volunteers, who are paid by the forest department, have been deployed since these birds arrived last Saturday. People, mainly tourists, have been restricted from close approach for photography. Children are also instructed not to get closer to their habitat,” he added.

As per sources, these three birds, including a young one, “keep shifting within an aerial radius of less than 30 kms to Jhingkha in Rama Camp and Chug valley for a brief period. However, they spend most of their time in Sangti valley.”

Human interference could disturb their stay, and therefore there is a need to create more awareness among the locals and tourist guides to ensure safe stay of these endangered species.

Their arrival will also help generate revenue by way of entry fee at the site. Some environmentalists have suggested that the fee be used to pay honorariums to the volunteers.

These birds leave the harsh weather in the Tibetan plateau by November and migrate to Sangti valley in West Kameng and Zemithang valley in Tawang district.

The birds retreat to the Tibetan plateau in February.