APWWS displeased with promotion of polygamy on social media

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Tuesday said that it has taken a firm stand against the practice of polygamy in the society.

“We believe that every individual is entitled to their own unique perspective on life, and we respect the diversity of choices people make. However, as advocates of social reformation, we find it imperative for individuals, particularly those in influential positions, to bear the responsibility of inspiring younger generations,” it stated in a release.

“In recent times, we have observed the growing trend of individuals, especially those with a significant following on social media, sharing content that promotes polygamous practices. While we respect personal choices, we urge those with a platform to consider the broader impact of their actions on society,” the APWWS added.

It said that, while it acknowledges the right of individuals to express themselves through videos and photographs on social media, “we, however, believe that those in influential positions should leverage their platforms to encourage positive values and behaviours.

“Social media is a powerful tool that can be harnessed for social good, and we encourage everyone to use their influence responsibly,” it said.

Polygamy, with its inherent challenges, often leaves many women silently enduring the emotional and social burdens associated with such relationships. By promoting these practices on social media, we are sending a message to our younger generation that may not align with the values of a progressive and inclusive society, it said.

The APWWS exhorted all individuals, “irrespective of their background or influence,” to be mindful of the impact their choices can have on shaping the attitudes and behaviours of the younger generation.

“As a society, it is our collective responsibility to foster an environment that nurtures respect, equality, and understanding,” it said.

Reiterating its dedication to promoting the rights and wellbeing of women, the APWWS said, “We invite open dialogue and constructive discussions on issues that affect the social fabric of our society, and we hope to work together towards building a more inclusive and harmonious future.”