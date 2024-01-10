Long wait for justice for Tasso Grayu’s family as witnesses turn hostile

[Bengia Ajum]

ZIRO, 9 Jan: The family members of late Tasso Grayu, former editor of this daily and a renowned priest of the Apatani community, who was murdered in March 2023, are still waiting for justice.

Grayu was allegedly stabbed with a sharp weapon by one Nami Chatung in Hari village here in Lower Subansiri district on 22 March, 2023, at around 8:30 pm. He succumbed to the injuries on 24 March.

The police later arrested Chatung from Banderdewa on 30 March, 2023, and also seized the “weapon of offence and other articles” from the accused.

Grayu was reportedly murdered by Chatung over personal enmity.

The accused is currently in judicial custody, and the case is being taken up by the court of the sessions judge here.

Initially, the accused confessed to the crime, and some of his own family members also testified against him. However, much to the worry of the bereaved family and the investigating agency, the witnesses are turning hostile, which is further delaying the case.

Takhe Yaku, the younger sister of the accused in her statement to the CJM (u/s 164 CrPC) had stated that Chatung had informed her that he had stabbed Tasso Grayu with a knife on his face and chest.

“He did not tell us about the reason for the attack, but he once told us that he had enmity with Tasso Grayu, accusing him of snatching the post of the president of the nyibo (priest) association of Apatani,” her statement read.

However, later, while deposing before the court of the sessions judge, she turned hostile and claimed that she never disclosed to the police that Nami Chatung had told her that he had stabbed Grayu.

With witnesses turning hostile, the family members of late Grayu are worried that justice might not be served to them.

“This latest development not only threatens to delay the case but also shatters the hopes of those who trusted in the Indian judicial system. As the court battle unfolds, the fear looms that other witnesses might succumb to pressure and turn hostile. The pain of Tasso Grayu’s family remains unhealed and the yearning for closure seems elusive,” the family shared in a statement to this daily, and called for speedy trial of the case.

Grayu had held the position of being the main myoko priest of the Tasso clan. He was known for his multitalented roles as a journalist, an entrepreneur, a politician, and a shaman. Grayu was not only the founder editor of The Arunachal Times; he had also worked with the All India Radio as an announcer and translator. He was also one of the political stalwarts of Ziro valley and the state, as well.