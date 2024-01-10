DC reviews progress of schemes

PASIGHAT, 9 Jan: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu reviewed the status of various ongoing central and state government schemes, flagship programmes, and the Smart City Mission during a district-level monitoring committee and e-Pragati meeting at his office here on Tuesday.

Referring to the status of the works underway for the Arunachal Pradesh University, the DC sought “proactive efforts to expedite the works of the priority projects.”

He lauded the Pasighat PHE division “for achieving 100 per cent saturation in providing functional household potable tap water connection under the Har Ghar Jal Jeevan Mission.”

He suggested to the Pasighat Municipal Council to “involve NGOs for efficient garbage management.”

“Waste segregation at the household level by providing colour-coded dustbins will be the first step in this effort,” he said.

Taggu stressed also on the national social assistance programme and social security schemes, besides agri-horti and allied sectors. (DIPRO)