JANG, 9 Jan: The Sela Warriors of the Indian Army donated five oxygen concentrators to the community health centre (CHC) here in Tawang on Tuesday.

Brigade Commander, Brigadier Vikram V Lawand handed over the oxygen concentrators to the CHC’s Senior Medical Officer Dr Thupten Lhamu, in the presence of Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, Major Chena Ram Bera, other officers of the Jang subdivision administration, the Indian Army, and the public. (DIPRO)