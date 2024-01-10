IMC conducts cleanliness drives

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday conducted cleanliness drives at key locations between the Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi and Itanagar.

Mayor Tamme Phassang said that the IMC “aims at fostering a culture of cleanliness, where each resident plays an integral role in upholding the pristine condition of their surroundings.”

“The proactive steps taken by our local representatives and ground workers underscore our dedication to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents. We believe that through collective efforts, we can build a city where cleanliness is not just a responsibility but a shared value,” he added.

The mayor urged the residents of the Itanagar Capital Region to cooperate with the IMC.