Book on Itanagar city biodiversity index released

CHIMPU, 10 Jan: A book on Itanagar city biodiversity index was released by IMC mayor Tame Phassang in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB) chairman Tayek Goi and others here on Wednesday.

The book has been prepared by the APBB in technical collaboration with ICLEI–Local Government for Sustainability, South Asia, New Delhi, an APBB release said.

The city biodiversity index also known as the Singapore Index is a self assessment tool to help evaluate the biodiversity conservation efforts and integrate nature in city development plan, the release said

“The publication is an attempt to quantify the different biodiversity indicators in 23 categories as per the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity 2014,” it added.

The event was also attended by PCCF Ngilyang Tam, APBB member secretary Koj Rinya and IMC commissioner Likha Teji.