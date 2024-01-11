ICC IPFC organizes National IP Yatra to raise awareness on Intellectual Property Rights

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: With the aim to raise awareness about the significance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) amongst various sectors in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Chamber of Commerce Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre, in collaboration with the ministry of MSME, govt. of India, has organized a National IP Yatra here from 9 to 10 January.

During the event, regional director Ishantor Sobhapandit and assistant director from ICC Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre Pranjal Barua urged the participants present including, the entrepreneurs, artisans, MSME units and others to register their Intellectual Property Rights and to safeguard their entities and identities.

The officials emphasized the need for collective efforts in protecting and promoting innovation.

Assistant director from IPR division, ministry of MSME Satish Kumar highlighted the benefits of availing subsidized costs for IPR registration through the Indian Chamber of Commerce – Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre.

CEO of Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board Okit Palling emphasized the importance of IPR in the agriculture sector including Arunachal’s GI products.

As many as 150 delegates participated in the event which included representatives from universities, entrepreneurs and MSME units.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology director Dr. Narendranath S. highlighted the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for safeguarding groundbreaking inventions. He underscored the need to formalize the protection of various inventions through IPR filings.

Members of the Arunachal Pradesh MSME Industry Association urged the Indian Chamber of Commerce to continue conducting informative sessions on IPR. They specifically requested ongoing support to educate and assist entrepreneurs in understanding the intricacies of Intellectual Property Rights, emphasizing the importance of such knowledge for the growth and protection of businesses.