ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: ‘Barf Ka Ghar’-a novel authored by Lummer Dai Literary Award recipient Ajanta-was launched by commissioner to Chief Minister Sonam Chombay and education commissioner Amjad Tak at the civil secretariat here on Wednesday.

It is a children’s novel written in the backdrop of Tawang. The book has been translated into Hindi from Assamese by Priya Sahu.