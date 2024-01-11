Fish farmers trained on scientific fish farming technology

ZIRO, 10 Jan: A one-day training on ‘Integrated Fish Farming Technologies” was organized by ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Rahara, Kolkata in collaboration with fisheries department at Hari community hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

A total of fifty farmers benefitted from the programme.

The objective of the training was to create awareness among the fish farmers of the district on recent advancements made in integrated fish farming technologies for increased production and productivity of fish and fish seeds.

The resource persons highlighted the incidences of recurring low productivity and offered expert tips to overcome them.

The importance and integration of fisheries, livestock, horticulture and agriculture farming was also briefed and highlighted during the programme to alleviate poverty and enhance the socio-economic condition of fish farmers.

ICAR-CIFA, Rahara, Kolkata principal scientist Dr .S. Adhikari, DVO Dr. H. Tama, DHO Hibu Dante, DAO Tasso Butung, DFDO L. Lasa and others attended the programme. (DIPRO)