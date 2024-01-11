Governor assures to promote SPIC MACAY activities in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Governor K.T Parnaik has assured to promote the activities of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) in Arunachal Pradesh for the wellbeing and interest of the student community.

The Governor gave the assurance, when the organization’s founder Dr. Kiran Seth, accompanied by the members of the Arunachal chapter of SPIC MACAY, called on him at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

SPIC MACAY is a non-profit organization and its aims and objectives are to promote Indian classical music, dance, and other forms of traditional art among the youth and provide them a platform to interact with and create a sense of national pride and unity among young people.

During their meeting, the Governor commended the SPIC MACAY for its endeavour in enriching the quality of formal education by increasing awareness about different aspects of Indian heritage and inspiring the young mind to imbibe the values embedded in it.

“Raj Bhavan has always promoted the cultural heritage of the state and encouraged a healthy approach to life,” he said.

The Governor said, “To raise the quality of formal education, the educationist and teachers must be motivated. This motivation must be self realized.”

Dr. Seth apprised the Governor that SPIC MACAY conducts more than 5000 programmes every year in more than 1000 institutions across the nation, reaching large numbers of students.

Wife of Governor, Anagha Parnaik was also present.

RGU VC prof. Saket Kushwaha, coordinator of Arunachal chapter of SPIC MACAY Chayanika Vashisth and its members were also present in the meeting.

Later, the Governor flagged off the Itanagar leg of the bicycle yatra by Dr. Seth’s Kashmir to Kanyakumari, which has covered 13 states, so far.

Itanagar Cycle Club members led by Pei Ijum Gadi joined Dr. Seth’s Arunachal leg of the cycle yatra.

On Tuesday evening, the Arunachal chapter of SPIC MACAY organized an integration programme at North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli.

The programme was attended by Dr. Seth, NERIST director prof. Narendranath S, students and teachers from neighboring schools as well as faculty members and students of NERIST.