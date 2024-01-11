Hasina’s victory a reassuring development for India

Amidst the deterioration of India’s relation with neighbour Maldives, there is something to cheer from Bangladesh, another very important neighbour. Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s fourth consecutive win in the national elections is a reassuring development for India as it ensures the continuity of a robust bilateral relationship nurtured over years. The return of a trustworthy ally in economic cooperation and in the fight against terrorism bodes well for New Delhi. The victory of the Awami League, led by Hasina, was a foregone conclusion as the main opposition party – Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) – led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia boycotted the polls, amid allegations of a crackdown on the opposition and civil society groups and suppression of freedom of expression. Despite facing accusations of being dictatorial and autocratic, the Awami League, a cadre-based party with a pan-Bangladesh footprint and wedded to secular and progressive values, has achieved remarkable economic progress and social stability during Hasina’s rule since 2009.

Compared to other South Asian countries, Bangladesh finds itself above average on the parameters of the Human Development Index. On the other hand, the BNP, which represents the right-of-centre ideology, is supported by radical forces like Jamaat-e-Islami. Hasina has been a trusted ally of India and her government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to go after the extremist elements with an iron hand. She has shown genuine sensitivity and understanding of India’s security concerns. Under her leadership, Dhaka has been facilitating efficient connectivity to India’s Northeast through overland transit and inland waterways. India relies on Bangladesh to an extent to help bolster security at its border regions. Insurgents from northeastern states often take shelter in Bangladesh via porous border routes amid rising volatility in these regions. Bangladesh has taken strong action against these insurgents in recent years. Hasina’s victory is a very good news for India.