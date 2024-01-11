Kishor reviews progress of schemes in Lepa Rada

BASAR, 10 Jan: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) Prabhari officer for Lepa Rada district, Naval Kishor, who is the director of revenue department under union ministry of finance, expressed his satisfaction over the progress made so far in saturation of various schemes in the district.

While reviewing the progress and status of schemes and initiatives taken by the concerned departments for attaining saturation in a coordination meeting here on Wednesday, Kishor asked the concerned officers to ensure delivery of services and benefits up to the last mile.

Earlier, Lepa Rada deputy commissioner Atul Tayeng spoke about the successful saturation of various schemes.

Officers from all concerned departments gave power-point presentation on progress and achievements of schemes in their respective department.

Later, Kishor visited Soi and Gori village under Basar CD block and interacted with PMAY beneficiaries there. (DIPRO)