Parnaik greets people on Sarok Fest

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Governor K.T Parnaik on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Sarok festival.

The Governor expressed hope that the festivity will invoke the blessings from the reverent deities for the wellbeing and prosperity of the society.

In his message, the Governor said that traditional celebrations, like Sarok rejoicings, serve as a means of cultural expression and also play a crucial role in fostering unity and strengthening the social fabric of the community.

“The vibrant customs and traditions exhibited during Sarok rejoicings reflect the unique identity of the Aka Tribe and also contribute to the larger cultural tapestry of the region. I am sure that the members of the Aka community will come forward in a magnanimous way to cement their ties with one and all in the society by their vibrant customs and traditions,” the Governor said. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)