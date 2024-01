PADU VILLAGE, 10 Jan: A total of 831 beneficiaries benefitted from services provided by the over 20 government departments during the 18th edition of Seva Apke Dwar held here under Mopom Circle of Upper Siang district on Wednesday.

Mopom ZPM Nano Moyong inaugurated the camp amidst the presence of Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang, ADC Oli Perme, Mopom CO Jyoti Borang, HoDs, govt officials, GBs and PRI leaders. (DIPRO)