BJP-INC war of words escalates as Nadda attacks Cong, INDIA alliance

BJP president in Itanagar

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: On the day BJP national president J.P Nadda visited Arunachal Pradesh, political atmosphere heated up in the state with both ruling BJP and opposition Congress exchanging sharp barbs. Considered number 3 in the party after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda launched a bitter attack on Congress and opposition INDIA alliance while addressing the party workers here during a state executive meeting.

He asked the Congress party to apologize to the people of North Eastern states.

“During UPA rule NE states were battling insurgency and the region witnessed a lot of violence. But things have changed and now there is peace in the region. Also the region is witnessing speedy development,” said Nadda.

Further while attacking the Rahul Gandhi’s proposed ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ which will reach Itanagar on 20th of this month, he termed it as Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra. “Congress and their INDIA alliance have been formed only to save a few families and their properties. All these parties are run by families and most of them are facing corruption charges. BJP is the only party which works with the motto of nation first,” added Nadda.

The Congress party immediately hit back with AICC spokesperson Harish Shankar Gupta launching a vicious attack on J.P Nadda. While addressing media here he stated that J.P Nadda has no relevance in BJP. “His words carry no importance. Infact he is insulted by own BJP leaders. BJP is run by Modi, Amit Shah, Adani and Ambani,” claimed Gupta.

Further, he took a swipe at Nadda over his elevation to party president. “He is not even elected. Our president Mallikarjun Kharge was duly elected. Nadda is a rubber stamp president and his only job is to go around the country and abuse the Congress party,” said Gupta. He also informed that Rahul Gandhi will reach Itanagar on 20 January while undertaking ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.’

“People are feeling insecure and are looking up to Congress to address their concerns. BJP is destroying communal harmony and is only interested in winning elections. India was once known for secularism and now India is changing and communalism is on rise. We hope people of Arunachal will turn up in large numbers to be part of this Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” he added.

Further, he also claimed that the institutions that Congress nurtured for so many years are now being sold by the present regime benefitting few capitalists.