Malini Mela festival begins

LIKABALI, 11 Jan: The five days Malini Mela festival began with much enthusiasm here in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the festival, MLA Kardo Nyigyor commended the organizing committee for their tireless efforts to make the event a grand success.

While recognizing the historical importance of Malinithan, he also highlighted the economic importance of the festival for the people of Lower Siang and neighbouring state.

Another dignitary K.N Damo, in his speech, appealed to the people to preserve indigenous culture, tradition and language of the area. He stressed on nurturing the budding tourism sector by providing friendly atmosphere to tourists and appealed to the visitors to minimize the use of plastic during the festival.

Lower Siang DC Rujjum Raksap also lauded Malinithan Vikash Parisad for zealously organizing the event. He also shared ideas for promoting Malinithan-Likabali, one of the important tourist pilgrimage circuits of the state. (DIPRO)