SPIC MACAY’s Kiran Seth concludes his cycle yatra in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) founder Dr. Kiran Seth concluded his journey through Arunachal Pradesh on 11 January, after cycling through 18 states to promote the rich cultural heritage of India.

Dr. Kiran Seth, who started his bicycle yatra on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, entered Arunachal Pradesh on 9 January via Guwahati.

He embarked on this journey with a three-fold mission–to promote cycling and its holistic benefits, raise awareness about SPIC MACAY’s cultural preservation mission, and advocate for Gandhian principles of simple living and high thinking.

During his Arunachal Pradesh leg of the journey, Dr. Seth actively engaged with students, faculty, ministers, media, and people from various walks of life, spreading his message of simplicity and cultural awareness.

His itinerary included meetings with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor K.T Parnaik, who pledged their full support to SPIC MACAY’s initiatives.

The journey also featured an orientation session at the North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology, a 17-day long Virasat Series with eminent artists from India, and a cycling event from Raj Bhawan to Chandannagar in collaboration with the Itanagar Cycling Club, which was flagged off by the Governor.

Dr. Seth’s visit culminated with an interactive programme at VKV Chimpu, where students from various schools participated on 10 January.

Established in 1977 by Dr. Seth at IIT Delhi, SPIC MACAY is a voluntary youth movement dedicated to preserving and promoting various facets of Indian culture, including classical music, dance, folk traditions, yoga, meditation, and more.

With chapters in over 300 towns worldwide, the movement has played a pivotal role in connecting youth with India’s intangible cultural heritage. Volunteers from all walks of life organise 5000 programmes every year in 800 towns of India and abroad. It promotes the spirit of giving and nishkaam seva among people.