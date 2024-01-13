Over 1,000 benefit from SAD camp

JOLLANG, 12 Jan: Around 1,700 beneficiaries benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) and Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp conducted at the Govt Upper Primary School (GUPS) here on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by MLA Techi Kaso, in the presence of ZPM Taro Tagia, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, ADC Shweta Nagarkoti, a host of other officials, and others.

The MLA handed over certificates and other important benefits to the beneficiaries. He also administered the pledge on ‘Hamara Sankalp viksit Bharat’ to those present on the occasion.

A painting competition was also organised among the Class 6-8 students of the GUPS. (DIPRO)