Vocational computer trg underway

[Prem Chetry]

DIRANG, 12 Jan: A month-long vocational computer training programme for youths, being organised by the 30 Bn SSB as part of its civic action programme (CAP), began here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dirang ADC JT Obi lauded the dedication of the force, and said, “Trainees need to be serious and take it as an opportunity, not as a mere government scheme. Such trainings will be significant for your future.”

He also requested the SSB commandant to provide advanced computer courses for youths.

Commandant Anil Kishor Yadav on his part assured the ADC, saying, “I shall make proposal for advanced computer trainings for next financial year under CAP.”

The commandant urged the youths to “take advantage of the programme with dedication and sincerity.”

Earlier, Deputy Commandant Asha Kumar informed that “this course is aimed to empower youths with essential computer skills, which is imparted to 40 boys and girls of the local community, which will conclude on 11 February.”

Besides local representatives, GBs and officers of the force attended the inaugural ceremony.