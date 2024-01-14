Donation state

Flights Of Fantasy

[M Panging Pao]

India and Arunachal Pradesh have numerous organisations, associations and unions. Many of these organisations are doing good work for the society in diverse fields like education, medical aid, relief and rehabilitation, preservation, child care, destitute, refugees, etc, and thus contributing to peace, progress and development. Many of these organisations are world-renowned, while some are doing good work, remaining unsung in the shadows.

Similarly, Arunachal also has numerous unions and organisations spread across all districts of the state. Many of these organisations and unions are doing genuine work for the society and thus are important pillars in the growth of the state. However, there are many organisations or unions formed with ulterior agendas of achieving material gains or as indirect pressure groups aimed at certain officials or individuals. Orunasol has too many unions and associations. In fact, there are unemployed unions also.

It is often seen that many citizens are approached by various groups and unions, asking for donations. These groups ask for donations for a variety of events, like picnics, freshers’ meets, farewell parties, meetings, sports meets, festivals, pujas, etc. Then there are numerous fashion shows and Miss/Mrs/Mr/Couple of different state/districts/areas, etc. In addition, there are school/college/village/town silver/golden/diamond/platinum jubilee events, clan picnics, and colony picnics. Some groups organise housies and lotteries to generate huge amounts of funds with prizes ranging from JCBs/Fortuners/Scorpios to tractors/Bullet motorcycles. Since lotteries and housies are banned, people have ingeniously and ‘comically’ renamed them as gift coupons.

In some cases, chief guests and guests of honour are invited based on donation capabilities. The highest donors are invited as chief guest and lesser donors are relegated to guest of honour or special guests. Many times, event organisers expect donations from invited guests and subtle hints are given to the invited guests. Donations vary from mithuns, pigs, goats, buffaloes, rice, liquor, presentation items, disposable plates/glasses, etc, and, of course, cash. Cash donations are doled out by chief guests in sealed envelopes.

Crowdfunding and donations also have positive outcomes and could help in uplifting the needy and the poor in societies, especially needy patients and poor students. Donations also help in case of natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, fire accidents, etc. In many cases, donations by likeminded people also help in social welfare schemes like plantations, cleanliness drives, drug/alcohol eradication programmes, health camps, blood donation camps, etc.

However, many people feel that regular donation demands have emerged as a social nuisance and financial burden. These extra donations are adding to the family financial burdens and dipping into family budgets by almost 30-40 per cent. Many feel that this existing system of demanding donations needs to be addressed and reviewed by society, community leaders and the government.

Orunasol is a land of khushi-khushi. It may not be wrong to say that Orunasol is also land of unions, associations and donations. In our proud tribal society, we pompously claim that we do not have beggars. But as groups, these demanded donations have an eerie resemblance to white-collar begging. Do you agree? (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)