Guv conveys festivals’ greetings

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu.

“Makar Sankranti is one of the most propitious occasions for the Hindus, and is celebrated in all parts of the country with great devotion and religious fervour. Lakhs of people take a dip in places like Gangasagar, Prayag and also in Parasuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh, and pray to the sun,” he said, and welcomed devotees and pilgrims to Parasuram Kund.

“May the festivals bind each one of us in fraternal love and affection,” the governor added. (Raj Bhavan)