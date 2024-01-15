PMC discusses waste mgmt issues

PASIGHAT, 14 Jan: A consultative meeting to discuss the implementation of three byelaws – user charge on garbage as per notified rates; imposition of penalty on defaulters thereof; and management of construction and demolition waste – was held at the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) office here in East Siang district on Saturday.

During the meeting, which was attended by various stakeholders, including members of NGOs and CBOs and the business community, Municipal Executive Officer Onam Lego presented a brief on the three state-specific byelaws, viz, the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Byelaws, 2023; the Arunachal Pradesh Plastic Waste Management Byelaws, 2023; and the Arunachal Pradesh Construction & Demolition Waste Management Byelaws, 2023 for compliance by the urban local bodies and the district urban development agency (DUDA).

The byelaws have been framed as per the provision contained in the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007, and as per the provisions the SWM Rules, 2016.

The revised rates of solid waste management user fees, penalty for violation of plastic waste rules, safe management practices, including duties and responsibilities of generator(s) of construction & demolition (C&D) waste, and the agency responsible for C&D waste management were also discussed during the meeting.

Bogong Banggo Kebang (BBK) president Basalung Jamoh assured to support the PMC’s ‘Clean City Mission’, and requested the PMC to conduct awareness programmes “at the level of wards and sectors on user charge rates and C&D waste management rules for maximum outreach.”

He also suggested that “shortage of sanitary staffers in the PMC can be met by volunteers of the BBK.”

BBK general secretary Onong Perme expressed appreciation for the state government for framing the byelaws for efficient management of garbage.

In the context of C&D waste, he opined that “further discussion is to be done with stakeholders prior to its implementation,” and expressed hope that “segregation of garbage can be effectively done at door-to-door level with the implementation of the new byelaws.”

He requested the authority concerned to “adopt equal measures for treatment of liquid waste management by putting a blanket ban on untreated household effluent entering Pane Korong stream in the heart of the town.”

The participants called for initiating a project for rejuvenating Pane and Ramro streams “to restore the quality of water to its pristine best.”

Pasighat Market Association president Oti Dai offered suggestions for streamlining garbage management.

BBK social service secretary Obuk Tamuk, PMA executive member Santosh Singh, and officials of the PMC also spoke. (DIPRO)