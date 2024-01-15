EMT midwifes childbirth in ambulance

[Bengia Ajum]

ROING, 14 Jan: An emergency medical technician (EMT), deployed in a 108 ambulance, midwifed in delivering a healthy baby inside the ambulance itself here in Lower Dibang Valley district recently.

The mother, identified as Tina Tamang from Parbuk village, who was being taken to the district hospital here in the ambulance, started to experience severe labour pain. EMT Gayeng Lego helped the woman in delivering a male baby inside the ambulance.

The mother and the baby were later admitted in the district hospital for postnatal care.

The 108 free emergency ambulance service, provided by the EMRI Green Health Services (formerly GVK EMRI), was launched in Arunachal Pradesh on 21 June, 2021 by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Since the start of service, the ambulances have served more than 13,000 beneficiaries across the state.

The EMTs and the pilots of the EMRI Green Health Services (108) serve the people of the state 24/7, 365 days, providing free ambulance service across the state.