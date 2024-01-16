APPDSU urges DC to stop illegal earth-cutting near airport

ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: Stating that illegal earth-cutting is going on in the areas adjacent to Donyi Polo Airport, the All Papum Pare District Students’ Union (APPDSU) has appealed to the Papum Pare DC to immediately stop the activity.

In a memorandum to the DC, the union said that the unauthorised earth-cutting would “not only endanger the safety of the airport but also lead to siltation and floods downstream during monsoon” and cause damage to lives and properties.

The union also drew the DC’s attention towards alleged land encroachment in Kokila and Hollongi by “outsiders,” and urged the district administration and the forest department to take immediate action to address the issue.

The union requested the DC to “disseminate information regarding the rules and regulations that should be followed for infrastructure development in the surrounding areas of the airport to the public through various channels.”

It added that all unauthorised structures should immediately be removed, and suggested “enforcing a system where all infrastructure development within the airport’s vicinity will require prior permission from the competent authority.”

It expressed hope that the authorities would take prompt action to address these pressing issues.