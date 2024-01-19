Aadhaar will not be considered as valid proof of DoB: EPFO

NEW DELHI, 18 Jan: Retirement fund body, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said that it will no longer use Aadhaar as a valid document for proof of date of birth (DoB).

In an official circular on 16 January, the EPFO said that the decision to remove Aadhaar was taken following a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

As per the circular, Aadhaar is also being removed from the list of documents for correction in date of birth.

The UIDAI in a circular on 22 December, 2023, had said that an Aadhaar number can be used for establishing identity of an individual, subject to authentication, and thereby, per se, it is not a proof of date of birth.

The UIDAI also noted that many bodies like the EPFO have been using Aadhaar to validate dates of birth.

The UIDAI had also said that many high courts in their orders have highlighted that Aadhaar is not a valid proof of date of birth.

Various documents, like birth certificates issued by the registrar of births and deaths, marksheet issued by any recognised government board or university, and PAN cards are used as valid proof for date of birth. (PTI)