Guv visits eastern air command HQ

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik visited the eastern air command headquarters in Shillong (Meghalaya) on Thursday.

Eastern Air Command Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Air Marshal SP Dharkar received the governor, and briefed him on the roles and responsibilities of the headquarters, besides the challenges it faces.

The governor commended the eastern air command “for its commitment of being the first responders of any emergency, and for facilitating airlift and air supplies to remote areas in the Northeast region.”

“Our Air Force is the sword service of our country and has distinguished itself in all battles and skirmishes,” he said, and emphasised on “dual use of airfields, advanced landing grounds (ALG) and helipads in Arunachal Pradesh by security forces and the local population.”

“Such a step will support tourism as well as movement of goods, services and citizens with the state, and have a huge impact on the economical growth of the state,” he added.

Parnaik, who is in Shillong to participate in the 71st plenary of the North Eastern Council, discussed with the AOC-in-C issues related to “our activities, including activation of ALGs,” and assured him of “fullest support and cooperation from the state government.” (Raj Bhavan)