ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: A one-day conference on ‘Investment Bazaar for Energy Efficiency,’ was organized by Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) and Green Tree Global at Golden Jubilee State Banquet Hall here on Thursday.

The conference’s objective was to create awareness, accelerate financing in energy efficiency projects and for narrowing the gaps between financial institutes and industries under the energy efficiency financing platform, which is one of the initiatives under the National Mission For Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMFEEE).

This investment bazaar also aimed to bring all the stakeholders like banks, industries, energy efficient original equipment manufacturers and consultants at one place to increase the dealings in energy efficiency.

The event witnessed the presence of over 80 representatives from various sectors including MSMEs, financial institutions, SIDBI, the hotel industry, DISCOMs, building experts, Arunachal Pradesh Micro and Small Industries District Association (APMSIDA), steel, tea, brick, food & beverages sectors and distillery, bottling industry.

Dr. Ananathalakshmi from IIT, Guwahati and Aneesh Rajendran from IIT, Indore made participants aware of the challenges, strategies, financial incentives, technology solutions, policy frameworks and collaborative initiatives to promote sustainable practices, promoting economic and environmental benefits.

Arunachal Pradesh MSMEs showcased many bankable projects during the conference.

Technical advisor at GreenTree Global Dr. C.S Azad highlighted the funding model for energy efficiency, BEE’s financing initiatives.

SIDBI representatives shared valuable insights into banks’ participation in green finance and energy efficiency.

Technical consultant Abhinav Pandey, financial consultant Anand Shankar Roy and senior manager Ashish Kumar represented GreenTree Global in the event.

Among others, APEDA deputy director Asi Linggi, APMSIDA president Lindum Rana and SIDBI officer in-charge Albert L. Gangte were present.