DCM takes part in Swachh Teerth Campaign

NAMSAI, 18 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein participated in the Swachh Teerth campaign organized by Chongkham-Wakro Mandal at Kongmukham (Golden Pagoda) here in Namsai district on Thursday.

The campaign will continue until 22 January, concurring PM Narendra Modi’s call to clean places of worship ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala on 22 January in Ayodhya.

Addressing the gathering, Mein said that cleanliness is a lifestyle that starts at home and aids in preventing illnesses. He urged all mandal presidents and Zila Parishad members to continue the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in every corner of their respective regions.

“Special attention should be given to maintaining cleanliness at shrines like Parshuram Kund and others,” he said. (DCM PR cell)