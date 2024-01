DAPORIJO, 18 Jan: Upper Subansiri District Election Officer (DEO) Penga Tato convened an ‘election preparedness review meeting’ with all nominated sector magistrates and nodal officers engaged in different election duties.

He directed all concerned to be “alert and proactive on your assigned duties with sincerity for smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.”

Election Officer Taya Yolu highlighted the latest guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. (DIPRO)