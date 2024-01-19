Shops near schools raided, huge quantity of tobacco products seized

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Jan: Itanagar capital region district tobacco control cell flying squad conducted a checking drive and raided all the shops near schools including KV No .1 in C-Sector, and other schools in D-Sector and Polo colony area, here under various sections of the COTPA on Thursday.

During the raid, the team consisting of Naharlagun CO Nani Mamung, district consultant (DTCC) and police seized a huge amount of cigarettes and other tobacco products along with alcohol sold illegally from different shops situated near 100 m radius of the schools.

All the shop owners violating COTPA Section 6 (a)&(b) were fined Rs. 200 each.

They were also warned not to sell any type of tobacco products near educational institutions and to abide by the laws under COTPA to help the youths live a tobacco free life and to maintain a tobacco free environment.

Later, all the seized tobacco products and alcohol were burnt and disposed of in mini secretariat compound here. (DIPRO)