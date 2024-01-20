Prominent founding member of Nirjuli town, Tami Bage no more

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Tami Bage, one of the founding members of Nirjuli town and the land donor of North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), has passed away Friday evening following prolonged illness at TRIHMS, Naharlagun. He was 84.

Bage’s contributions were widely acknowledged by naming the Nirjuli-Doimukh tri-junction as ‘Bage Tinali’ after him.

Born to late Tagi Bage on 01 March, 1940 at Gite Bage village in Upper Subansiri, late Tami Bage had moved to Capital Complex in early 1960s.

In 1968, he was involved in the construction of the Doimukh-Sagalee road. Later, in 1972, on the instructions of the late Takap Ringu, the then EAC, in order to carry out a survey for the selection of land for establishing the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, he moved to Nirjuli.

The present-day Bage Tinali came into existence in 1977 with one of the earliest fair price shops belonging to Bage. The area became prominent due to developmental activities as it was connected with Doimukh from Itanagar-Harmuti road.

Late Tami Bage is survived by two wives, six daughters, three sons, sixteen grandchildren.

It is further informed that the last rite of Late Bage will be performed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Tagin Cultural Society has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The society has further termed Bage’s demise ‘end of an era.’