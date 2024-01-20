Tuki urges people to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Congress president Nabam Tuki on Friday appealed to the people of the state to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra will reach Arunachal on Saturday afternoon from Lakhimpur in neighbouring Assam.

“Become a ‘nyay yodha’ and carry the message of love and harmony and awaken the nation’s conscience to crippling inequality, brutal social polarisation and violent authoritaria-nism. Let’s walk together to fight hatred and fear!” said Tuki, a former chief minister.

He alleged that the last 10 years of “grave injustice” by the BJP government has severely hurt people, democracy and the Constitution.

“Unprecedented unemployment has shattered the dreams and future of our youth,” he said, claiming that poor and middle-class people lost their savings due to the price rise.

“Income inequality is at its peak,” Tuki alleged in a statement.

While the SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and poor people have been deceived, autonomous institutions have been subjugated, the Congress leader claimed.

Central agencies such as the ED, the CBI, and the income tax department are being used against the opposition, Tuki alleged.

Gandhi along with party leaders and workers will arrive at Doimukh in Papum Pare district from Lakhimpur at around 2 pm on Saturday, and will interact with the public at the SDO ground.

From Doimukh, Gandhi is scheduled to reach Naharlagun by bus and interact with the street vendors at 6 Km, sources said.

The Congress leader would then move towards Nyokum Lapang, from where he would embark on a foot march to Malo Tarin Govt Higher Secondary School ground to address a public rally.

Gandhi would also address a press conference in Itanagar on the same day.

He will leave the state capital on Sunday morning via Hollongi. (PTI)