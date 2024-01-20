Prof Lingfa released from NERIST; to take oath as APPSC chairman

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Designated Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman, Prof Pradip Lingfa, has reportedly been released from the mechanical engineering department of NERIST.

Prof Lingfa is set to take the oath of office and secrecy as the new APPSC chairman on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan.

Prof Lingfa had been appointed as the new APPSC chairman on 12 December last year. However, due to non-clearance of formalities by his department, his and Prof Ashan Riddi’s swearing-in ceremony could not take place.

The Raj Bhavan had to go ahead with the swearing-in ceremony without the chairman and a member on 13 December last year.