38 surrender airguns in Tezu

TEZU, 20 Jan: Thirty-eight individuals, including one female, surrendered their airguns during an Airgun Surrender Abhiyan programme organised here in Lohit district by the Lohit and the Anjaw forest divisions on Saturday.

Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung, who along with Tezu-Sunpura MLA Karikho Kri attended the programme, highlighted how the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan started in 2021 from East Kameng district. Stressing on biodiversity conservation, he lamented that rampant hunting

and killing of birds and wild animals are causing the species to vanish rapidly. “Therefore, such initiative is the need of the hour,” he said.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh said that “this initiative not just benefits the wildlife and ecology but also the entire economy that is dependent on it,” while Kri said that the initiative would “help in protecting the ecological balance and spread awareness among the masses.”

Conservator of Forests AT Damodar, Tezu ZPM Balong Tindya, and Divisional Forest Officer Tobang Pertin also spoke.

Among others, APMDTCL Chairman Mohesh Chai, Sunpura ZPM Ashem Chaitom, GBs, students, and members of NGOs attended the event. (DIPRO)