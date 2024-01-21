East Siang police conducts self-defense workshop

PASIGHAT, 20 Jan: The East Siang district police in collaboration with women and child development department has organized a one-day self-defense training workshop for NCC (senior wing) girl cadets of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) at 5th IRBn Hq here on Saturday.

The program was conducted as a part of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative of the central government.

Instructor Ajay Chhetri and his team provided inputs on how simple yet effective techniques could be used for self-defense when the situation arises.

The workshop was coordinated by Pasighat women police station officer in-charge Ojum Riba Lollen and her associates under the supervision of SDPO Pankaj Lamba. (DIPRO)