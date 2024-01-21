Training prog on social audit

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: A five-day state-level training programme on social audit for block resource persons (BRP), organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) from 16 January onwards, concluded here on Saturday.

“The programme was designed to orient the newly recruited BRPs of the state, whose responsibility it is to facilitate the social audit of various poverty alleviation programmes being implemented in the state, such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Grameen), the National Social Assistance Programmes, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the 15th Finance Commission, etc,” the institute informed in a release.

Over the course of the five days, the BRPs were made aware of “poverty alleviation programmes under social audit,” and were given hands-on training vis-a-vis document verification, compilation of reports, and preparation for social audit, gram sabha and public hearing, it said, adding that “a mock social audit gram sabha was also held at Rose panchayat.”

RD&NRM Assistant Director SW Bagang informed that the participants were trained “not only to facilitate social audit but also to understand the role of various levels of stakeholders for smooth conduct of social audit, which shall in turn help in smooth implementation of various rural development programmes in the state.”