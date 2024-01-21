NGO distributes relief to fire victims

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

NGORLUNG-RALUNG, 20 Jan: Members of NGO Rombo Hill Foundation on Saturday distributed relief materials, including rice and household items, to the families affected by two fire accidents that had occurred in Ngorlung-Ralung village in East Siang district.

“Last year, two houses were burnt down in the same village, and recently the house of Opang Taying was completely reduced to ashes, while another one was partially damaged in a fire that broke out in Ngorlung village on 5 January, which also completely destroyed a vehicle,” the NGO informed.